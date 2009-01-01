Home | News | General | Wike absent as Deputy takes first jab of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was absent as the state government commenced the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that will hel...

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was absent as the state government commenced the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that will help to promote immunity and reduce infection in the state.

Unlike his counterparts in other states who took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost the confidence of residents of the state, Governor was conspicuously away from the ceremony.

Performing the flag-off on behalf of the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt, the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo-Harry, described the exercise as historic in the fight against COVID-19.

He said since the outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019, many people had found it difficult to cope with the disruption of their livelihood, and their health, adding that “the vaccine used in this campaign have received authorization by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are therefore effective and safe for administration.

“They will help reduce disease transmission, disease severity, and death from COVID-19. I encourage you to follow the guidelines for the vaccine roll-out and avail yourselves the opportunity to be protected from this deadly virus and to protect others.

“This first phase of the vaccination is mainly for frontline healthcare workers and strategic leaders. In the following weeks, more citizens will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) had at their last emergency virtual meeting agreed that State Governors and their Deputies are to take the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General