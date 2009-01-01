Wike absent as Deputy takes first jab of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was absent as the
state government commenced the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that will
help to promote immunity and reduce infection in the state.
Unlike his counterparts in other states who took the first
jab of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost the confidence of residents of the state,
Governor was conspicuously away from the ceremony.
Performing the flag-off on behalf of the governor at
Government House, Port Harcourt, the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo-Harry,
described the exercise as historic in the fight against COVID-19.
He said since the outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019, many people had found it difficult to cope with the disruption of their livelihood, and their health, adding that “the vaccine used in this campaign have received authorization by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are therefore effective and safe for administration.
“They will help reduce disease transmission, disease
severity, and death from COVID-19. I encourage you to follow the guidelines for
the vaccine roll-out and avail yourselves the opportunity to be protected from
this deadly virus and to protect others.
“This first phase of the vaccination is mainly for frontline
healthcare workers and strategic leaders. In the following weeks, more citizens
will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) had at their last
emergency virtual meeting agreed that State Governors and their Deputies are to
take the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
