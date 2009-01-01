N16bn for managing n’assembly not enough — it should have been doubled -Rep
Yunusa Abubakar, lawmaker and member of the house committee on house services, says the amount of money allocated to the national assembly...
Yunusa Abubakar, lawmaker and member of the house committee
on house services, says the amount of money allocated to the national assembly
as running costs should have been doubled.
Abubakar said this in an interview with Channels Television
on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Benjamin Kalu said the house of representatives
is broke and its “poor budget is a disservice to Nigerians”.
While speaking on Tuesday however, Abubakar said the house
is not broke but that funds allocated to parliament are grossly inadequate.
“The assembly is not broke as such, but when you talk about
inadequacy, the amount allocated to the national assembly is somewhat grossly
inadequate to run the structure that exists in the assembly,” he said.
“It is obvious the N16 billion naira allocated to the
national assembly management is not enough. According to the bureaucracy ( the
national assembly administration), to maintain our chamber alone, they are
spending over N40 million monthly,” he said.
When asked how much would be enough for the national
assembly management, he said, “going by our need assessment, the amount should
have been doubled”.
“Everybody knows that we do live coverage and we are charged
how many millions for it. Running it is very costly.
“What is taking the chunk of the money is how to conduct the
day to day business of the legislative arm of government.”
