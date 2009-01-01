FIRS: We’re still in charge of stamp duty collection
According to the 2019 finance act, a N50 stamp duty is
payable on any bank deposit or transfer of N10,000 or more — deposits or
transfers maintained by the same person in the same bank are exempted from the
charge.
On March 11, Isa Pantami, minister of communications and
digital economy, had said NIPOST is the legal producer of stamp duties through
the 2020 Finance Act, thereby implying that the agency is in charge of stamp
duty collection.
However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by Muhammad Nami, executive chairman of FIRS, the agency said Pantami was misquoted by news publications on the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria.
“For the avoidance of confusion arising from such publications, the FIRS hereby informs the general public, especially taxpayers, that the honourable minister was misquoted as saying that the administration of stamp duty was granted to NIPOST by the Finance Act 2020,” Nami said.
“The speech attributed to the honourable minister was
definitely, and unfortunately, quoted out-of-context.
“For the record, the honourable minister merely stated that
NIPOST would henceforth produce the adhesive stamps required by FIRS to denote
stamp duties. This position is in line with section 2 of the Stamp Duties Act
(as amended by section 46 of the Finance Act 2020).
“The FIRS remains the
only federal agency permitted by law to collect stamp duties on behalf of the
Federal Government of Nigeria.”
There has been contention between NIPOST and FIRS over which
agency should be responsible for collection of stamp duties.
While NIPOST insists that it has the power to print, mint,
produce, retain and provide adhesive postage stamps, and as such, should be in
charge of stamp duties, FIRS has maintained that stamp duty collection falls
within its line of responsibilities.
