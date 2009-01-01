Home | News | General | At 93, I wish someone younger was chosen as Afenifere leader- Adebanjo

The new Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, says he wished someone younger was chosen for the position newly bestowed upon him.

Adebanjo said this during an interview with PUNCH on Tuesday barely hours after he was declared the new leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group.

The Yoruba leader said, “At 93 years old, I wish someone younger was chosen for this position. It is time for the youths of Nigeria to take over leadership positions. I am an old man. I am hoping that youths who are seeking a better tomorrow, join us in moving this country together.”

Adebanjo, who was a protégé of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said Afenifere would remain true to its goal of ensuring Nigeria returns to true federalism.

He said the pan-Yoruba group would keep all political parties on their toes as regards good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Adebanjo was on Tuesday announced as the leader of the foremost Yoruba organisation after Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who is 95 years old and has been having health challenges, stepped down.

Fasoranti took over from the late Chief Abraham Adesanya in 2008.

