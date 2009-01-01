At 93, I wish someone younger was chosen as Afenifere leader- Adebanjo
The new Afenifere leader, Chief
Ayo Adebanjo, says he wished someone younger was chosen for the position newly
bestowed upon him.
Adebanjo said this during an
interview with PUNCH on Tuesday barely hours after he was declared the new
leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group.
The Yoruba leader said, “At 93
years old, I wish someone younger was chosen for this position. It is time for
the youths of Nigeria to take over leadership positions. I am an old man. I am
hoping that youths who are seeking a better tomorrow, join us in moving this
country together.”
Adebanjo, who was a protégé of
the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said Afenifere would remain true to its
goal of ensuring Nigeria returns to true federalism.
He said the pan-Yoruba group
would keep all political parties on their toes as regards good governance and
delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.
Adebanjo was on Tuesday announced
as the leader of the foremost Yoruba organisation after Pa Reuben Fasoranti,
who is 95 years old and has been having health challenges, stepped down.
Fasoranti took over from the late
Chief Abraham Adesanya in 2008.
