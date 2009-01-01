Home | News | General | Kidnappings of schoolchildren in North is becoming funny – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigerians need to know the truth about the spate of abduction of students by bandits in the North West.

Wthin 3 days, the bandits carried out about three attacks on different schools in Kaduna and abducted many students.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike decried a situation where issues such as insecurity are being politicised.

The governor said that the frequent abduction of schoolchildren in the north is funny.

He faulted the spate of abduction of schoolchildren in succession and their release shortly afterwards.

Wike spoke when he hosted the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike said, “I saw breaking news of another bandits’ attack in Kaduna and bandits taking away students and teachers.

“The thing is becoming funny. Yesterday, you took 300; two days after, they released them. The next morning, you take another one; the next 24 hours, they’re released.

“So, people know where they are. You take 200 and something people in a 20-kilometre distance and nobody will know? And in the next 24 hours, they have been released. What’s really happening?

“Can somebody tell us the truth of what’s going on? It is becoming funny. And why is it so? It is so because we politicise the issue of security.”

