Home | News | General | Kidnappings of schoolchildren in North is becoming funny – Wike
Clerics can negotiate with bandits that’s not our job -El-Rufai
Health worker in Norway dies of brain haemorrhage after AstraZeneca vaccination

Kidnappings of schoolchildren in North is becoming funny – Wike



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigerians need to know the truth about the spate of abduction of students by bandits in...


Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigerians need to know the truth about the spate of abduction of students by bandits in the North West.

 

Wthin 3 days, the bandits carried out about three attacks on different schools in Kaduna and abducted many students.

 

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike decried a situation where issues such as insecurity are being politicised.

 

The governor said that the frequent abduction of schoolchildren in the north is funny.

 

He faulted the spate of abduction of schoolchildren in succession and their release shortly afterwards.

 

Wike spoke when he hosted the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

 

Wike said, “I saw breaking news of another bandits’ attack in Kaduna and bandits taking away students and teachers.

 

“The thing is becoming funny. Yesterday, you took 300; two days after, they released them. The next morning, you take another one; the next 24 hours, they’re released.

 

“So, people know where they are. You take 200 and something people in a 20-kilometre distance and nobody will know? And in the next 24 hours, they have been released. What’s really happening?

 

“Can somebody tell us the truth of what’s going on? It is becoming funny. And why is it so? It is so because we politicise the issue of security.”

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 227