Kidnappings of schoolchildren in North is becoming funny – Wike
- 3 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigerians need to know the truth about the spate of abduction of students by bandits in...
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigerians
need to know the truth about the spate of abduction of students by bandits in
the North West.
Wthin 3 days, the bandits
carried out about three attacks on different schools in Kaduna and abducted
many students.
According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media,
Kelvin Ebiri, Wike decried a situation where issues such as insecurity are
being politicised.
The governor said that the frequent abduction of
schoolchildren in the north is funny.
He faulted the spate of abduction of schoolchildren in
succession and their release shortly afterwards.
Wike spoke when he hosted the Minister of State for
Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, at the Government House,
Port Harcourt.
Wike said, “I saw breaking news of another bandits’ attack
in Kaduna and bandits taking away students and teachers.
“The thing is becoming funny. Yesterday, you took 300; two
days after, they released them. The next morning, you take another one; the
next 24 hours, they’re released.
“So, people know where they are. You take 200 and something
people in a 20-kilometre distance and nobody will know? And in the next 24
hours, they have been released. What’s really happening?
“Can somebody tell us the truth of what’s going on? It is
becoming funny. And why is it so? It is so because we politicise the issue of
security.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles