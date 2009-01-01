Covenant University lecturer arrested for raping 17-year-old student
A lecturer in the Department of Business management at the Covenant University Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, has been arrested for ...
A lecturer in the Department of Business management at the
Covenant University Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, has been arrested for
alleged rape.
Police said Ukenna was arrested on March 11 “for forcefully
having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old student of the school (name
withheld).
The 41-year-old lecturer was arrested after a complaint was
lodged at Ota Area Command by the parents of the victim.
The parents had informed the police that their daughter talked to them on phone from the school, narrating to them that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.
However, “on getting to his office, the lecturer locked the
office door and forcefully had sex with her on the table in his office,” the
Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has said on Tuesday.
“Upon the report, the Ota Area Commander, ACP Muyideen Obe,
swiftly deployed his JWC team to the school where the randy lecturer was
promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal
knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo
Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State CIID for
further investigation and diligent prosecution.
