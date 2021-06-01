EFCC orders bank workers to declare assets, sets June 1 deadline
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has ordered bank employees to declare their assets. The anti-graft agency has also...
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has
ordered bank employees to declare their assets.
The anti-graft agency has also set a June 1 deadline for
workers to comply with the directive.
Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairman, disclosed this on Tuesday,
while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu
Buhari.
He said they discussed the efforts of the commission towards
eradication of financial crimes in the country.
Bawa explained that the move is aimed at checking the role
of banks in keeping funds acquired illegitimately.
“Let me just put this, we understood that at the tail end of
every financial crime is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he
or she has illegitimately gotten and we’re worried about the roles of financial
institutions,” he said.
“And we have discussed, but we hope that all financial
institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided
for by the law, in accordance with the Bank Employees Declaration of Assets
Act.
“And that the EFCC, come the 1st of June 2021, will be
demanding for these asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the
line that we have drawn from the 1st of June is really complied with by bankers
in particular.”
The EFCC boss lamented that the agency has arrested about
300 cyber criminals across the country between February and March.
“As a young man, I am appealing to all young Nigerians to
desist from these cybercrime activities. It is bringing bad image to our
country, it is giving bad name to our country, it is also chasing away a lot of
foreign investment that we need,” Bawa said.
“And I call on all parents, guardians, and, of course,
elders in the community, in the society to talk to these young people to desist
from these crimes.
“These are crimes that they commit online. And of course,
there is nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws
does not provide for that. It is a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get
you anywhere, anytime.”
