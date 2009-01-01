Home | News | General | Fish out abductors of OOU students – Gov Abiodun orders security agents

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has directed security agents to fish out those behind the kidnapping of two students of the Olabisi Onab...





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has directed security agents to fish out those behind the kidnapping of two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Aiyetoro Campus, asking them to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo, on Tuesday.

It was reported on Monday that the two female students, Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola were taken away by unknown gunmen around 9pm on Sunday when the attackers stormed Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area of State.

Abiodun, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the State Government and security forces were working on the situation and collaborating with relevant people to ensure the victims’ safe return.

“The incident is most unfortunate. The Government is beefing up security in the whole state. We just sent logistic and technical support to the Joint Security Intervention Squad in that local government area. Amotekun team will soon join them.

“While we sympathise with parents, relations and the university community, we want to assure them that their wards will be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” the statement said.

Abiodun called for the engagement of locals in intelligence gathering to know where the bandits might be hiding within the surrounding townships, villages and in the forest, saying security is a collective responsibility of both the government and the governed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General