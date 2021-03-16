BREAKING: Fire razes scores of shanties in Ebute Meta, Lagos (VIDEO)
- 6 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Scores of shanties were razed on Tuesday at the Ondo-Ibadan axis of the Okobaba sawmill, Ebute Meta, Lagos State. It was gathered ...
Scores of shanties were razed on Tuesday at the Ondo-Ibadan
axis of the Okobaba sawmill, Ebute Meta,
Lagos State.
It was gathered that fire started in one of the shanties but
spread to others in the area.
It was also learnt that attempts by firefighters and
residents to douse the fire had yet to yield any result as of the time of
filing this report.
When the fire started, residents of the area trooped out in their hundreds to put the fire out, an eyewitness told our correspondent.
As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire
could not be ascertained.
Meanwhile, residents of nearby buildings have started
evacuating their properties.
Details later…
Fire razes houses in Okobaba, Ebute Metta in Lagos state #sopupdates #emergency #fireoutbreak #lagos #ebutemetta pic.twitter.com/dBGd4o2BBl— Sop Updates (@sopupdates_) March 16, 2021
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles