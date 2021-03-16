Home | News | General | BREAKING: Fire razes scores of shanties in Ebute Meta, Lagos (VIDEO)

Scores of shanties were razed on Tuesday at the Ondo-Ibadan axis of the Okobaba sawmill, Ebute Meta, Lagos State.

It was gathered that fire started in one of the shanties but spread to others in the area.

It was also learnt that attempts by firefighters and residents to douse the fire had yet to yield any result as of the time of filing this report.

When the fire started, residents of the area trooped out in their hundreds to put the fire out, an eyewitness told our correspondent.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby buildings have started evacuating their properties.

Fire razes houses in Okobaba, Ebute Metta in Lagos state #sopupdates #emergency #fireoutbreak #lagos #ebutemetta pic.twitter.com/dBGd4o2BBl — Sop Updates (@sopupdates_) March 16, 2021

