EFCC orders all bank workers Nationwide to declare their assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will soon be demanding the assets declaration forms of all bankers in Nigeria.

This was revealed by the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Tuesday, March 16 while he was addressing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bawa announced that bankers across the country would be required to present the forms from Tuesday, June 1.

A statement by the EFCC seen by Legit.ng quoted Bawa as saying:

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding these assets forms filled by the bankers and for us to see that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is fully complied with by all, bankers in particular.”

He explained that the commission took the decision as a result of concerns raised on the roles played by bankers in the fight against corruption.

Bawa added that the EFCC would ensure that all employees in the Nigerian banking industry comply with the directive.

Bawa was recently appointed to head the EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

