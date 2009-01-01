Home | News | General | Kevin de Bruyne, Gundogan score as Man City destroy Borussia Moenchengladbach to reach UCL quarterfinals

- Man City secured another 2-0 win in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach to qualify for the quarters

- Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were the difference at the Puskas Arena as a dominant City side stormed to victory

- This will now be their fourth consecutive appearance in the last eight of the European competition

- However, they will be hoping to break their quarterfinal jinx in a bid to win their first ever continental title

Man City have booked a place in this season's Champions League quarterfinals after seeing off Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 16.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were the difference at the Puskas Arena as a dominant City side stormed to victory.

Source: Getty Images

City stunned Monchengladbach 4-0 on goal aggregate in the two-legged affair to book a place in the last eight of the European competition.

The Premier League giants stunned the German outfit 2-0 in the reverse tie, before securing victory by a similar scoreline in the second leg played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday night, March 16, to sail through.

The tie was technically City's 'home' fixture and had to be played in Hungary during to COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by Germany.

However, despite playing miles away from home, the Citizens put up a brave fight to get the job done in the first half after both Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan found the back of the net.

It took the hosts just 11 minutes of action to break the deadlock through De Bruyne who thwacked a ferocious left-footed strike into the net after Riyad Mahrez lay the ball for him from 23 yards.

Gundogan doubled the advantage in the 18th minute, slotting the ball past Yann Sommer with a low shot after he was brilliantly set up by Phil Foden.

City continued their dominance in the second half, but were nearly punished in the 56th minute as Gladbach pestered their hosts into conceding a corner that nearly earned them a goal.

Pep Guardiola's men eventually managed to hold on as they strolled to a 2-0 win and 4-0 on aggregate.

The scoreline was enough to earn them a place in the quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row.

They will be hoping to break their quarterfinal jinx this term, having failed to go past the stage in four attempts.

