Sensational Real Madrid defeat Italian side Atalanta to reach Champions League quarter-final

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- Real Madrid vs Atalanta saw Los Blancos progress to this season's Champions League quarter-final

- Karim Benzema opened the scoring in thr 34th minute following an error by opposition defence

- Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio also found the back of the net to win it on the night

Spanish giants Real Madrid are through to the last eight of this season's Champions League following a 3-1 second leg win over Italian side Atalanta.

Goals by striker Karim Benzema, a spot-kick by Sergio Ramos and late goal by Marco Asensio were enough to see Los Blancos complement their 1-0 first leg win it 4-1 on aggregates.

Both sides started the reverse fixture on a calm note, with no significant threat in the early exchanges.

In the 15th minute, the visitors Atalanta got a glimpse of the post when Nacho made a solid block before a corner saw Djimsiti fire over.

But it was Madrid that took the lead in the 34th minute when Luka Modric intercepted a loose ball from Sportiello and laid it on a plate for Benzema who had an easy tap-in. 1-0 to Los Blancos.

Atalanta almost restored parity in the 44th minute just as Muriel looked set to latch onto a through ball and bear down on goal, Sergio Ramos was on hand to cut out the pass.

And seven minutes into the second half, Real Madrid missed a glorious opportunity to extend their lead on the night.

Vinicius did everything right, dribbling past anyone who crossed his path but, faced with the goalkeeper just a few yards from goal, the youngster placed the ball wide.

Just before the hour mark, a lazy leg from Toloi brought down Vinicius in the box. Ramos assumed responsibility from the spot and converted it calmly; 2-0.

Atalanta pulled one back in the 76th minute through Luis Muriel who curled a direct free kick into the back of the net! 2-1.

However, Zinedine Zidane's men grabbed a third on the night following a Marco Asensio strike, five minutes from time.

It ended; Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta. Los Blancos win the tie 4-1 on aggregates and now cruise to the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City also booked a place in this season's Champions League quarter-finals after seeing off Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 16.

City stunned Monchengladbach 4-0 on goal aggregate in the two-legged affair to book a place in the last eight of the European competition.

The Premier League giants stunned the German outfit 2-0 in the reverse tie, before securing victory by a similar scoreline in the second leg played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday night, March 16, to sail through.

