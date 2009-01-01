Home | News | General | Mohamed Elneny snubs Eto'o, Okocha, Drogba and Toure, names his African best player ever

- Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian footballer playing for Liverpool

- Arsenal star Elneny explained that Mohamed Salah is Africa's best

- Salah has been in great form this season for Liverpool in all competitions

Mohamed Elneny who currently plays for Premier League giants Arsenal has rated Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as the greatest African footballer ahead of the likes of Drogba and Eo'o.

There is no doubt about the fact that Mohamed Salah is one of the best strikers in the world considering his styles of play and the number of goals he has scored.

Last two seasons, Mohamed Salah helped his team Liverpool to win the Champions League title beating fellow Premier League rivals Spurs in the final.

And last term, Salah and his teammates at Liverpool won the Premier League title after waiting for 34 years to get the crown.

However, there are other African footballers who are also great going by their performances on the pitch for their clubs and national teams.

Samuel Eto'o was successful as a striker at Barcelona winning many titles as Didier Drogba also succeeded in the Premier League with Chelsea.

According to the report on GOAL, Elneny explained that Mohamed Salah is a legend picking the Egyptian as the best from Africa.

“Mohamed Salah is a legend now in Egypt and he’s still playing.

“We know that legends are usually when they finish their careers but when they’re still playing and people look at you as a legend this is something big.

“Toure, because he’s a midfielder I know what he’s doing and I know how it’s different, because it’s more difficult than a striker.

''Strikers get the chance to score all the time and midfielders have to do so many things. But of course I go for Mohamed Salah.''

Mohamed Elneny and Salah in action for Egypt. Photo: KHALED DESOUKI

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday night, March 15, returned to winning ways beating Wolves 1-0 in a tough encounter which would have ended in a draw.

Following series of unimpressive performance this term in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp and his men went into this game with great determination to win.

Sadio Mane would have given Liverpool the lead in the first 10 minutes after getting a nice pass from Mohamed Salah, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

The Egypt international himself was denied three minutes later by the woodwork which could have given the Reds a goal against Wolves.

Diogo Jota finally scored the goal for Liverpool before the end of the first half as he received a nice pass from Sadio Mane to give the Reds the lead.

