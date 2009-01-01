Home | News | General | Pretty Nigerian lady makes nice furniture, impresses many on social media with her carpentry skills

- A young lady has become a point of good reference and inspiration on social media with her skills showing that women can do well in a male-dominated venture as well

- The yet-to-be-identified Nigerian lady works as a carpenter and makes great household furniture

- Nigerians were dazzled with many enquiring about her location as they sought to patronize her

Ladies are no doubt changing the stereotype that they cannot do all occupations that their male counterparts do and this is the case of a young Nigerian lady.

The young lady was recently captured doing what she does best; carpentry work.

Young lady stuns social media with her carpentry skills, makes amazing household furniture Photo Credit: Ukachukwu Igboamusi

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos of the yet-to-be-identified lady who is said to hail from Delta state, a Facebook user named Ukachukwu Igboamusi was full of praises for her and encouraged his Facebook friends to patronize her.

He wrote:

"Nwunne, if i don't look for you and patronise you, I didn't do well. We need to encourage and patronise people like this.

"More grace Nwunne."

Ladies hailed her for taking on a business venture that is unpopular among them, others wanted her contact in order to patronize her just as they thought her pieces of furniture look amazing.

Tochi Mirian Onyeabor commented:

''This is encouraging pls her location should be stated so that prospectus customers can reach her."

Chinyerem Okere reacted:

"Wen ladies do der thing is always different kudos to u.onyeze do well to tag her."

Kingsley Obiegbu said:

"God will bless her hustle, am moved, nice one sister."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about a young lady that is making huge waves with her carpentry work.

Jeanne-Marie Magdellen is a female carpenter who has won the admiration of many with her rare craft as a woman shining in a field which men dominate.

The young lady is among very few women who have taken the roles of carpenters in spite of the challenges females in the male-dominated industry face.

The budding female carpenter noted that she is very proud of herself. According to Magdellen, it (being a carpenter) is the "hardest yet most productive decision she has made!"

