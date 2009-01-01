Home | News | General | Premier League Top Four Predicted as Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs Eye Slot

- Premier League top-four race is expected to go down the wire with just nine matches left to end the season

- Several teams including Chelsea, West Ham, and Liverpool are eyeing a Champions League place

- There are just six points separating the Blues in fourth and eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur

With Man City all but set to lift the Premier League title this season, attention has shifted to the ever-competitive top-four race.

City are currently enjoying a 14-point cushion atop the standings as their closest challengers, Man United, trail them with just nine matches left to end the season.

The Pep Guardiola-tutored side have collected an impressive 71 points from 30 matches and need just five wins to be crowned champions.

And as other teams jostle to seal a Champions League spot, United look destined to finish second after an arguably successful campaign.

Up to five teams are in the frame to get the two other remaining slots for European elite football, with just six points separating Chelsea in fourth and eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

But with Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham United and Spurs all eyeing a place in the top four, Gary Neville contends only the Blues will make it to the Champions League from the lot.

According to Neville, the west Londoners could actually finish as high as third on the log, with Leicester City completing the top four slots.

Interestingly, the United icon has given Liverpool no chance of making an appearance in the European elite tournament next season, despite securing a crucial 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night, March 15, to move to sixth on the log.

Neville said:

"I think it is [fixed]. Leicester are the one team you’d be most nervous about because they did blow up last season. But I think there’s just enough this year.

"Last year, they were so unlucky to miss out on the last day to Manchester United, whereas this year I think they’ll make top four, with Chelsea third and Leicester fourth.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City booked a place in this season's Champions League quarter-finals after seeing off Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 16.

City stunned Monchengladbach 4-0 on goal aggregate in the two-legged affair to book a place in the last eight of the European competition.

The Premier League giants stunned the German outfit 2-0 in the reverse tie, before securing victory by a similar scoreline in the second leg played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday night, March 16, to sail through.

