Royal Corpse hijack: Court fixes April 26 for hearing

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Tuesday, fixed April 26 as the date for the hearing of the suit pertaining to the forceful hijacking of the remains of the late monarch of the Alaye Aba of Aba, Aiyepe Ijebu in Odogbolu local government area of the state by members of the Incorporated Osugbo Secret Society.

The suit was filed by the three daughters of the departed monarch; Mrs Aderonke Egunjimi, Mrs Tiwalade Abass and Mrs Adeyemi Joseph seeking the court’s order to declare the action of the Osugbo Secret Society members as unlawful, a violation of their fundamental human rights and a request for payment of damage caused to the family by their action.

When the matter with suit number FHC/AB/FHR/25/21 came up for mention before Justice Muhammad Shittu Abubakar on Tuesday, counsel to the applicant, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), told the court that he has been unable to serve some of the parties involved in the matter.

Ayorinde said he had served the court process on only six (06) out the 16 respondents based on the verifiable addresses, while the 10 others would be served through a substituted service, praying the court to accept the method as being dully served.

Joined in the suit are fifteen members of the Osugbo Society of Ijebuland and the Ijebu Traditional Council as the 16th respondents.

Ayorinde emphasized that the need to tender the prayer became exigent so that the respondent, through their counsel would not feign ignorance of being dully served in the near future.

Responding, the defence counsel Prince Sola Opeodul did not object and the court granted the prayer.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Abubakar held that the court was satisfied with the application, describing it as “meritorious.”

He, therefore, granted the order as prayed by the applicants’ counsel.

Abubakar, however, adjourned the matter till April 26, 2021, for the hearing.

