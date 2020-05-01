Home | News | General | Two suspected cultists killed in supremacy battle in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Two suspected cultists were killed on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital in a supremacy battle between “Eiye” and “Aiye” confraternity groups.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victims were killed in different attacks in Ipata and Amilengbe areas of the Ilorin metropolis. It was learnt that about 10 cultists were said to have stormed the Gambari area of Ilorin late Monday night where they were said to be searching for a member of a rival group in the area.

Sources said that, upon reaching the area, the suspected cultists could not meet their target at home and angrily decided to start vandalising properties in sight, including that of their target and neighbours in the Gambari area of Ilorin metropolis.

Sources added that one of the deceased who was mauled down in front of a popular tricycle assembling company in Amilegbe area of Ilorin metropolis by several gunshots was identified as Alabi Abubakar.

But an acquittance of the deceased who craved anonymity said he can’t say for sure if the deceased was a cultist or not, but he had a very robust relationship with known members of Aiye confraternity in the area.

He said, “They’re always strolling together that you would hardly be able to differentiate if he was one of their members or not.

“So it won’t be wrong to say he was killed by members of “Eiye” confraternity who had been having supremacy issues with “Aiye” confraternity for years in the state” he added.

The second deceased who was reportedly shot dead close to Ipata market, Ilorin, was unidentified as at the time of filing this report, he was said to be chased from adjoining streets before being mauled down by his assailants.

Contacted yesterday, the state police command spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident noted that “efforts is on top gear to get the perpetrators of the heinous crime arrested while calm has been fully restored.”

“The CP has also directed DPOs to ensure that aggressive patrol of the state is activated while law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses”.

