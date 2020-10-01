Home | News | General | Police confirm abduction of RCCG staff
Minister decries high price of cement in Nigeria
AGAIN! Popular IG wig vendor, Teni dragged yet again over N433k scam

Police confirm abduction of RCCG staff



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 46 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Police confirm abduction of RCCG staff
Stock

The Police Command in Oyo State on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of staff of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Bank staff at a quarry site in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen invaded a quarry site along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan road on Monday and kidnapped Mr Popoola Isaac, a RCCG staff, and Mr Ismail Adeoye, a Polaris Bank staff.

The command Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a text message to NAN on Tuesday.

Fadeyi said that efforts were being intensified to secure release of the victims and arrest the abductors.

NAN reports that the incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry) along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

The case was reported at the Idi Ayunre Police Station in Ibadan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 229