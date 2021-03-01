Home | News | General | EFCC to demand bankers’ asset declaration forms June 1

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Tuesday said the commission will from June 1 be demanding the asset declaration forms of bankers..

He said the decision was in line with the provisions of the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

Bawa disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The EFCC boss said he was working hard towards creating a new commission that will be different in the way it handles cases.

‌

He said he would do his job to ensure that Nigeria is free of financial crimes.

He said, “We understood that at the tail end of every financial crime, it is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately acquired and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions.

“We have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General