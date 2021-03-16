Home | News | General | Absurd Reasons Why Actor Ramsey Nouah Hid His Wife From The Public (Details below)

A celebrated Nollywood actor Ramsey Noah was born in December 1974. The winner of the Africa Movie Academy for the best male leading role is a Nigerian by birth. His father is from Israel while his mother is a Nigerian, from Ondo State.

He was raised in Surulere, Lagos. He attended High school of Atara where he gained the diploma at the University of Lagos. It was after his graduation that Ramsey moved to acting.

Having featured in most of the romantic Nollywood movies, he earned himself q nickname ” Lover- boy” . Ramsey’ s sweet journey in acting started when he played some major roles in Nigerian television series.

Despite being a darling to many, Ramsey is a married man. He is married to a lovely wife named Philips- Nouah Emelia. They are blessed with three children, two sons and a daughter.

The actor and his family are not staying together, and going by his confession, they rarely see each other. He cited this was a step to keep off scandals and gossips.

During one of his previous interviews, Ramsey Noah said the decision has been fruitful, as himself together with his wife are not surrounded with various gossips and scandals.

He said, ” I hold them far away from myself. ‘ He then went on to heap praises to his wife, saying she always understands him.

He told the interviewer, ” My wife is the an extraordinary person. Many women can’ t understand what is suffered by my wife. That is why I call her ‘ The Double Woman’ .

Actually, she is a three in one woman. Honestly, she deserves an award. Many women say that my wife does many things, and I tell them– that is why she is better than I. ”

He added that the understanding and lack of gossips are so important when it comes to raising a family.

Despite his big following, Ramsey cited that they have managed to avoid selfish bloggers and journalists whose interest is to dig deep into his personal life.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General