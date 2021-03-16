Home | News | General | Court orders remand of Isikilu Wakili, three others in correctional facility
Absurd Reasons Why Actor Ramsey Nouah Hid His Wife From The Public (Details below)
Moment Singer, Gyakie Called Omah Lay ‘Babe’ Whilst Leaving A Lounge Together Last Night (Video)

Court orders remand of Isikilu Wakili, three others in correctional facility



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has ordered that Isikilu Wakili be remanded in a correctional facility.

Edujandon.com gathered that Wakili, age 70 was accused of masterminding series of kidnapping and similar attacks in the Ibarapa geo-political zone of the State..

altalt

He had earlier been arrested for alleged involvement in criminal activities in the State

However, on Tuesday, the Court ordered that the suspect be remanded in a correctional facility.

Our correspondent reports that Wakili alongside his two sons and one other suspect were arraigned in court

The police charged Wakili alongside his sons Abu, 45 and Samaila, 27 as well as Aliyu Manu, 20 with six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The suspects are to be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction, adjourned the matter till May 17, for mention.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 229