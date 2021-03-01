Moment Singer, Gyakie Called Omah Lay ‘Babe’ Whilst Leaving A Lounge Together Last Night (Video)
- 10 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Omah Lay was allegedly spotted hanging out with fast-rising Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie somewhere in Nigeria..
Gyakie who made her first trip to Nigeria to embark on a media tour as she is set to release a remix of her hit song ‘Forever’ featuring Omah Lay who was named the ‘Next Rated Act of the Year’ at the Headies Awards which was recently held in Lekki.
However, in a video shared online, whilst the two new friends were leaving as they about to speed off with their car, Gyakie could be heard referring to Omah Lay as ‘Babe’.
Watch the video below;
See reactions below..
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles