‘One Dead, Two Top Government Officials Terribly Ill After Taking AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine’ – Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo claimed one person has died after taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine whilst two top government officials are between life and death…
The journalist and clinical pharmacist further raised concerns over the distribution and administration of the vaccine in Nigeria, noting how European countries have ceased using the AstraZeneca vaccine due to health concerns.
Sharing the news on Twitter, the controversial US-based investigative journalist wrote;
#BREAKING There’s a death & two high ranking govt officials very ill from the ASTRA-ZENECA #COVID19 vaccine. The RX giant’s vaccine has been pulled in several European countries as a “precautionary” measure for blood clots. The Prez task force should be transparent now #IJCovid19.
The Prez task force should explain to the public how NAFDAC must get Clinical scientists to work. I am investigating this as a clinical pharmacist and medical reporter. All those who got their first doses must report adverse symptoms right away to their physicians.”
