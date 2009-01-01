Tiger Woods gives update on his recovery after car crash

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods has given an update on his recovery after he was left with multiple leg injuries in a fatal car ...
American professional golfer, Tiger Woods has given an
update on his recovery after he was left with multiple leg injuries in a fatal
car crash.
Recall that Woods was on admission at a
hospital after he had a terrible car crash in L.A. County.
His management in a statement revealed that he underwent a
surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and was responding to treatment.
However, Woods in statement released via his Twitter account
on Wednesday, revealed that he has been discharged from the hospital.
He also paid a special tribute to the medical staff that
treated him and revealed his recovery will continue at home.
“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my
recovery. I am so grateful for the love, support and encouragement that I have
received over the past few weeks.
“I want to thank most especially the incredible surgeons,
doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai
Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you
enough.
“ I will be recovering at home and working on getting
stronger every day. Also, I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their
continuous prayers,” the statement said.
