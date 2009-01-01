NCAA on Azman Air suspension: It’ll be criminal not to take action
Musa Nuhu, director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), says it will be criminal not to take any action against Azman...
Musa Nuhu, director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation
Authority (NCAA), says it will be criminal not to take any action against Azman
Air.
Nuhu told members of the senate committee on aviation on
Tuesday that the agency’s aim is not to kill any airline but to ensure that
their challenges are addressed.
The NCAA suspended the operations of Azman Air over safety concerns.
Aeroplanes operated by the airline have suffered two
incidents within the last month at the Abuja and Kaduna airports.
“They keep having
issues relating to the same issue with similar facts and we tend to have issues
with their maintenance of that particular part,” Nuhu said.
“To be honest, it would be irresponsible and criminal
negligence on our own part not to take any action. If I ground any airline, It
means loss of money for the operator.
“It is going to cause inconvenience for a lot of people. But
I rather inconvenience people than be here explaining a different thing because
God forbid, if anything happens, in the whole of this room, I would be the only
person here sweating.
“I would be the only
person you would hold responsible. It would be criminal or otherwise not to
take action. Our action is not to kill the airline.
“Our action is to work with the airline to see what the
problems are and resolve them so that they can become a safe airline where we
can recommend people to comfortably fly with them.”
On his part, Smart Adeyemi, chairman of the committee,
thanked the NCAA for being proactive in grounding Azman.
“For me, the step you have taken might be a bit tough but at
least it is better than what may have happened. You deserve our commendation.
We are happy that you have properly briefed us and we want to urge you to
continue,” he said.
“Finally we want to
call on the federal government to give more support to the aviation sector.
“There is still a need to take more steps to support the
industry. Once the roads are not safe, then we must take the pains to encourage
more people to fly.”
