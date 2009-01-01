Home | News | General | We’ll unleash mayhem, hoist Biafran flags in Nigeria, Cameroon – BNL boasts
We'll unleash mayhem, hoist Biafran flags in Nigeria, Cameroon – BNL boasts



The Biafra Nations League, BNL in Bakassi Peninsula, has threatened to unleash mayhem on any security agency that will stop their operations...


According to the group, they have taken over the creeks and bushes of the region to hoist the Biafran flags in all parts of Bakassi Peninsula of both the Nigeria and Cameroon.

They also threatened to enforce the expulsion of oil companies in the region in a statement signed by its Operational Commander in Bakassi Peninsula, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

“BNL activities in Bakassi Peninsula will differ from other areas,” the group warned.

“Any oil vessels coming towards Bakassi Peninsula to stay off otherwise their vessels will be hijacked in the sea,” it boasted.

BNL had in an earlier statement disassociated itself from the Biafran De Facto Customary Government declared by former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo.

