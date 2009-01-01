Home | News | General | Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden's squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.





AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden’s squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ibrahimovic has not played for his country since announcing his retirement from international football back in 2016, but has been included in Janne Andersson’s latest squad.

The 39-year-old will join up with Sweden later this month as they begin their road to Qatar 2022, with Andersson delighted to welcome a talismanic figure back into the fold.

