Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden’s squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Ibrahimovic has not pl...
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden’s squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Ibrahimovic has not played for his country since announcing his retirement from international football back in 2016, but has been included in Janne Andersson’s latest squad.
The 39-year-old will join up with Sweden later this month as they begin their road to Qatar 2022, with Andersson delighted to welcome a talismanic figure back into the fold.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles