“Meghan’s racism claims against Royal family not a surprise” – Michelle Obama
- 2 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former first lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama has said it “wasn’t a complete surprise” to hear the Duchess of Sussex’s...
Former first lady of the United
States of America, Michelle Obama has said it “wasn’t a complete surprise” to
hear the Duchess of Sussex’s claims of racism within the Royal Family.
Meghan had in an interview with
Oprah Winfrey accused the royal family of racism, adding that all they were
concerned about was the skin colour of her unborn son, Archie.
Reacting, the former first lady
during an interview with NBC News described the allegations Meghan made as
“heartbreaking to hear”.
She also stated that it wasn’t
totally unexpected.
“I feel like that was
heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family but this
same family thought differently of her.
“As I have always said, racism
isn’t a new construct in this world for people of colour.
“So, it wasn’t a complete
surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.
“I also feel bad that she had to
grow through all that.Nobody no matter who they are should be subjected to such
treatment,” she said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles