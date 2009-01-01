Home | News | General | “Meghan’s racism claims against Royal family not a surprise” – Michelle Obama
Former first lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama has said it “wasn’t a complete surprise” to hear the Duchess of Sussex’s claims of racism within the Royal Family.

 

Meghan had in an interview with Oprah Winfrey accused the royal family of racism, adding that all they were concerned about was the skin colour of her unborn son, Archie.

 

Reacting, the former first lady during an interview with NBC News described the allegations Meghan made as “heartbreaking to hear”.

 

She also stated that it wasn’t totally unexpected.

 

“I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family but this same family thought differently of her.

 

“As I have always said, racism isn’t a new construct in this world for people of colour.

 

“So, it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.

 

“I also feel bad that she had to grow through all that.Nobody no matter who they are should be subjected to such treatment,” she said.

