Strange illness in Kano caused by food poisoning, says NAFDAC
- 2 hours 37 minutes ago
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says the strange illness in Kano is caused by food poisoning.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and
Control (NAFDAC) says the strange illness in Kano is caused by food poisoning.
Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC director-general, confirmed this in
an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.
NigerianEye had reported how the outbreak of a strange
infection had led to the death of two persons and hospitalisation of 183 others
in the state.
As of the time of reporting, the cause of the illness was
only suspected to be food poisoning.
The state ministry of health confirmed that the affected
patients presented symptoms of haematuria which causes bloody urine or dark
urine, fever, lethargy, and sometimes
Adeyeye described the incident as ”very serious”, adding
that investigations are still in progress.
“The Kano incident is a case of food poisoning with flavored
drinks that has a chemical called dansami. It is very serious because the food
poisoning resulted in diarrhea, vomiting, and hospitalisation,” she said.
“Our zonal director, Pharmacist Gimba, is on top of this and
our pharmacovigilance officers are also investigating what actually happened.
“We’re going to do a lot of testing in the lab to know the
nature of this chemical that probably led to the food poisoning.
The director-general, however, said she does not yet have
details on the origin of the flavored drinks.
She said though the chances of recurrence are minimal,
NAFDAC is yet to find out if it approved the manufacturing of the drink.
“But our pharmacovigilance is already there; so once we
discover the cause, we’ll know what next to do in terms of arresting the
culprit or bringing them to the office to know what is going on,” she said.
“The chances of recurrence are minimal. But we don’t even know
whether the flavored drinks are smuggled. We sometimes find out that
manufacturing is not approved by NAFDAC. So, we just have to find out whether
this particular flavored drink was approved by NAFDAC.”
