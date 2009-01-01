Home | News | General | APC attacks Obaseki for shifting 100-day anniversary to Delta

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has slammed Governor Godwin Obaseki for marking his 100 days in office in neighbouring Delta State.

In a statement by the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo, the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Col. David Imuse (retd.), said Obaseki inaugurated white elephant projects on behalf of another state governor, saying he had lost focus.

The statement quoted Imuse as saying, “It should interest the PDP and Mr Obaseki that by pretending to forget that the governor has clocked 100 days in office as a sole administrator and gone ahead on a wild goose chase to a neighbouring state, he has declared the PDP government in Edo State, which he heads to be ineffective and incapable of improving the lives of Edo people, going forward.”

