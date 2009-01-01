We’re not in military regime – Dele Momodu reacts as EFCC orders bankers to declare assets
- 3 hours 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has kicked against the call by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) directing all bankers and oth...
Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has kicked against the call by the
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) directing all bankers and other
operators in the Nigerian financial system to declare their assets by June 1,
2021.
EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, gave the order on Tuesday
after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
The EFCC boss disclosed that the move became necessary to
block loopholes being exploited by unscrupulous players in the sector to
undermine Nigerian economy through money laundering and illicit financial
flows.
According to him, Section 1 of the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986 makes it mandatory for every employee of any Bank to make full disclosure of assets upon employment, and annually in subsequent years.
The penalty for violation of the Act, as spelt out in
section 7(2) includes imprisonment of ten years for bankers.
Reacting, Momodu urged the anti-graft agency to start
declaration of assets from government agencies and politicians not banks.
According to him, Nigeria is not in a military regime and
banks belong to private sector
His tweet read: “Are we in a military regime? Why not start
with government agencies and politicians? Banks belong largely to the private
sector.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles