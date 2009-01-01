Adopt Buhari’s stance, don’t pay bandits ransom – Northern elders to govs
- 3 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Northern Elders for Peace and Development, has thrown his weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s caution against paying ransom to ...
The Northern Elders for Peace and Development, has thrown
his weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s caution against paying ransom to
bandits.
The elders urged Northern governors to adopt Buhari’s stance
not to pay ransom to bandits.
In a statement by their National Coordinator, Engr. Zana
Goni, the elders also warned against granting amnesty to terrorists.
The group pointed out that paying ransom and negotiation
with bandits were two major ingredients behind the increased activities of banditry
and terrorism in the country.
According to the elders, money meant for amnesty and
negotiation should be used in procuring technologies that would aid the fight
against insecurity.
The Northern elders appealed to all the Northern governors
“to adopt Mr President’s position on no negotiation and amnesty for the
bandits.
“We advise that they should use the money for the supposed
amnesty programme, ransom and negotiations to acquire state-of-the-art
technology with a view to ending insecurity on our land once and for all.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles