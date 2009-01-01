Home | News | General | Man who quit Facebook company after 360 days says they want him back, shares email proof, stirs huge reactions

- A software engineer has stunned many on social media with the revelation that Facebook are trying to get him back to working with them

- The man identified as Eric Sanders said he had worked for the tech giant for only 360 days and quit working with them

- He went on to disclose that Microsoft and Amazon recruiters are also on his radar

It is not everytime you see global tech giants running after an employee but for Eric Sanders it seems to be a commonplace occurrence.

The software engineer in a Linkedln post shared an email Facebook management had sent him some 3 months and 8 days after he quit working for them.

The Seatle resident in the United States was reacting to the saying that switching tech companies is bad for those in the tech sector.

Mixed reactions as former Facebook employee reveals how they are begging him to come back and work for them Photo Credit: Linkedln/Eric Sanders

Source: UGC

Eric said he only spent 360 days at the social media giant organization.

In the email he posted, Facebook stated that they missed him and concluding by offering to see how he could open talks with them so he could return to working for them.

Eric also added that Microsoft and Amazon recruiters have been on his neck despite working at both organizations for more than two years.

His post has generated mixed reactions on the Linkedln platform.

Katherine Dumanoir said:

"As sad as it is, job hopping at the top tech companies and coming back later .... can sometimes be more lucrative than just staying. You become more valuable when you leave."

Chidiebere Chukwudi reacted:

"wow!!! Inspiring. Where are the FAANG recruiters, my dm(or mail) is open."

Elena Kodama wrote:

"And then there are those who are applying to hundreds of job positions but don't get even a chance to interview."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man had quit his security job and dropped a 'personal' letter for his female boss.

The female boss named Felicia Opoku-Folitse took to the Linkedln platform to share the personal letter her security man wrote her.

The unnamed security man, according to her, handed her the personal letter on the morning of Monday, February 22 just as she approached her office for the day's work.

She had, out of curiosity, opened the letter to find out he was quitting his security job to take on his academics.

Victor Duru is a Legit.ng journalist with more than three years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a Human Interest Editor, Strategic Content Creator and a Google-certified Digital Marketer. Connect with him on Twitter @DuruCVictor2

Source: Legit.ng

