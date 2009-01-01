Home | News | General | 2023: Anxiety as PDP set to decide on zoning for presidency

- Governor Bala Muhammed-led committee may submit its report on Wednesday, March 16

- The committee was saddled with the responsibility of reviewing the PDP's outing in the 2019 general elections

- The modality for the zoning of the 2023 presidential slot is said to be contained in the report

There are palpable fears among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as indications emerged that the party may soon take a stand on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

The Sun reports that this is coming as the opposition party’s 2019 general election review committee is scheduled to submit its report on Wednesday, March 16.

Legit.ng gathered that the committee, which was inaugurated in 2020, and headed by the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing PDP outings in the 2019 polls and making appropriate recommendations on how to improve its fortunes in the future polls.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may soon announce the zone that would produce its presidential candidate in 2023. Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The newspaper said that the report of the PDP 2019 election review committee, which would be presented to the critical stakeholders, including governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) among others would set the stage for the zoning of offices for the 2023 polls.

The PDP leaders across the country have been divided over whether the party’s ticket for the next presidential election should be retained in the north or zoned to the south.

Uche Secondus, the PDP national chairman, had stated in December 2020, that the opposition party was waiting for the Bala Mohammed-led committee to enable it to decide on the zoning of its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

He had said:

“After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

"The governor of Bauchi state, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, is heading the committee and it is still working. We did the same thing when we lost the election in 2015 when we set up Senator Ike Ekweremadu committee to look into why we lost.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former senior special assistant to vice president Namadi Sambo on media and publicity, Umar Sani, said that the PDP would address its internal crisis and come out stronger before the next general elections.

It was reported that Sani said that Nigerians have rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress, adding that people are eager to vote en-masse for the PDP in 2023.

.......

