Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, others not cowards, Fayemi declares, reveals new plan

- Governo Kayode Fayemi has revealed why some governors in the southwest have not spoken on insecurity in the zone

- Some people have been kidnapped in Oyo, Osun and Ogun states recently

- Fayemi noted that he and his colleagues would continue to ensure the safety of people's lives and their property

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor, has been mandated to speak on behalf of his counterparts in the southwest on security issues in the region.

The Punch reports that this was disclosed by the chairman of Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, March 16.

Legit.ng gathered that Fayemi also said other governors in the region including Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state are not cowards if they choose not to speak on national security.

The chairman of NGF and Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has said that insecurity would soon be a thing of the past in the country. Credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

He said that the governors in the southwest have already chosen Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum as their speaker.

Governor Fayemi also urged political leaders at state and national levels as well as leaders of socio-political groups to be measured in their discussion of national security matters.

He stated this when he received the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, March 16.

The meeting was centred on issues affecting the security and economic development of the southwest and the country in general.

The governor assured the Aareonakakanfo that peace would reign in the region and Nigeria in general.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that suspected armed robbers on Thursday, March 11, stormed Okuku town in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun state and invaded a new generation bank in the community.

It was reported that the armed robbers arrived at the bank around noon shooting sporadically into the air to create fear and scare residents away for them to perpetrate their crime.

Source: Legit

