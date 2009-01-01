Home | News | General | I spent over 800 hours to work on this - Nigerian artist makes drawing of Grammy winner Wizkid, shares photo

- A young man with the Twitter handle @Larrtng has shared a beautiful pen drawing he made of Wizkid

- @Larrtng said he wants the Ojuelegba crooner to see it as he asked people to share massively across their timelines

- People came under his tweet to ask him how he did it and the artist replied with a video of the creation process

A young Nigerian artist has wowed people with the beautiful pen drawing he made of Wizkid. The man said he is happy the work came out well.

He also revealed the drawing was the outcome of more than an 800-hour dedicated hard work of using a coloured pen to flesh out the Grammy award winner.

The artist, therefore, asked people to support his craft and retweet the post so that the musician can see the amazing piece.

Many people were in his comment section to ask how he was able to use just an ordinary pen without paint to achieve such a masterpiece.

See his post below:

Within hours on Tuesday, March 16, his post gathered thousands of reactions from users of the bird app.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nahzarh said:

"En no acknowledge en Grammy, nah this one en go look?"

Many people said that they cannot tell the difference between his art and the actual photo. Photos sources: @larrtng, @wizkidayo

Source: Twitter

@coolented said:

"You should have worked on @davido instead.. He’s nicer and appreciates stuffs like this better."

@EminenceBoss said:

"Bro you're so talented.. I just pray Wizi no go air you, cos na air-blender baba be."

@emuren4sure said:

"Bro you are talented, had to zoom in to believe it was a drawing and I still couldn't believe it."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian artist with the Twitter handle @Zilaflexa gathered much attention on social media after he showcased the pen art of Davido that he did.

The young artist said that he is a self-taught illustrator, adding that the art of the singer was his first for the year 2021.

@Zilaflexa asked people to retweet his work across their timelines so that it can come to the Holy Ground crooner's attention.

