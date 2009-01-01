Home | News | General | Newlywed Princess Shyngle celebrates ex Burna Boy on Grammy win, ‘chases clout’ with old video

Gambian-born actress, Princess Shyngles has joined many others to congratulate Burna Boy on his Grammy win

The actress who claims to have dated the singer admitted to chasing clout by sharing intimate videos with Burna Boy

Recall the singer won a Grammy for Best Global Album award for his album, Twice as Tall

Popular actress, Princess Shyngle, recently caused a buzz on social media after she took to her Instagram to congratulate Burna Boy.

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported the news of how the singer emerged as winner in the Best Global Album category of the 2021 Grammy awards.

Princess Shyngle took to social media to celebrate ex, Burna Boy. Photo credit: @princesshyngle, @burnaboygram

Well, the Gambian-born actress in a now-deleted post, celebrated the singer on his big win.

Shyngle who is now married admitted to clout-chasing as she shared intimate throwback videos from when they used to date.

She wrote:

""When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world."

See post below:

It would be recalled that Princess Shyngle and Burna Boy's rumoured relationship made the headlines in 2019.

Burna Boy and his rapper girlfriend Stefflon Don trended online in August of 2020 after a rumour spread that the couple broke up.

It was alleged that the singer dumped his girlfriend for Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle.

It was alleged that Burna Boy, who dated Princess Shyngle in the past, reignited his romance with the actress.

Meanwhile, only a month ago, the actress left fans pleasantly surprised on January 30, when she took to social media to announce she had gotten married to her boyfriend, Bala Gaye.

The curvy film star in her latest Instagram post, shared a montage of videos that captured intimate moments with her beau and one which showed the moment he proposed to her.

