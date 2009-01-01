Home | News | General | Hopes dashed as suit seeking IGP Adamu’s removal suffers setback

- A court has listened to arguments in a case challenging the extension of the tenure of IGP Mohammed Adamu

- The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, questioned why there was no legal representation for the Nigeria police council

- President Buhari has argued in favour of keeping the IGP in office

A legal irregularity has caused a temporary setback to the suit seeking the removal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu from office.

Channels TV reported that the setback was caused by an irregular service of originating processes on the Nigerian police council who is listed as the fourth defendant in the matter.

At the resumed sitting, the trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed noticed that there was no legal representation for the Nigeria police council.

The judge explained that the service of originating process is fundamental to any proceeding.

He then adjourned the suit to March 30 for a definite hearing.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF), Abubakar Malami have argued the president was empowered by the constitution to retain Mohammed Adamu IGP for as long as it suits him.

Their position is contained in the joint response they filed to a suit instituted by a lawyer, Maxwell Opara, challenging, among others, the president’s decision to extend Adamu’s stay as the IGP for another three months from Monday, February 1, when he ordinarily should have retired.

In the written submission filed for them by a lawyer in the AGF’s office, Maimuna Shiru, Buhari and Malami argued that Adamu is a serving police officer and can benefit from the president's extension of his tenure in office.

In another report, the Oyo state police command has disclosed that it has commenced a discreet investigation of alleged bandits’ leader, Iskilu Wakili, who is accused of masterminding kidnappings and killings in Ibarapa north local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, Gbenga Fadeyi, however, explained that water-tight evidence would be needed to prosecute Wakili for his alleged crimes, Vanguard reported.

The police spokesperson called on people to show up to give evidence against the suspect. Fadeyi dismissed claims that people who tender evidence against Wakili might be arrested.

