How Police Rescue Cute Day-Old Baby Abandoned on Lagos Street; Touching Picture Sparks Reactions

- A newborn baby has been rescued and handed over to the Lagos government by the police

- The day-old baby was found by a kind-hearted man who called the attention of the security operatives

- CP Hakeem Odumosu promised that the well-being of the newborn will be closely monitored by his command

A day-old baby boy abandoned by a yet unknown mother has been rescued by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos state.

The baby was found at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba Lagos on Monday, March 15, at 10:20 pm by a kind-hearted Lagosian who called the attention of the operatives of the Lagos police command of the Abattoir division.

It was finally handed to the Lagos commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, March 16, at the Ikeja state headquarters, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The baby was later taken to the gender unit of the command before being handed to the Child Protection Unit of the ministry of youth and social development of Lagos state for proper medical attention.

Speaking on the unfortunate development, CP Odumosu expressed satisfaction in the ministry taking responsibility for the child.

The police boss also urged women, especially young ones, to desist from the callous act which is rampant in the state.

He assured further that all hands will be on deck to tackle sundry crimes and ensure peace and order are dully maintained across Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng

