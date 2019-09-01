Home | News | General | N6.98 charge for USSD transactions shows Emefiele’s agenda is people-centered – NEYLC

Kindly Share This Story:

CBN

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-The Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has lauded the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the bank’s N6.98 charge for USSD transactions.

To this end,the group advised all stakeholders in the banking sector to embrace “this laudable decision and work towards its successful implementation.”

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, says the development is another evidence that Emefiele’s monetary agenda is people-centred.

“We note with delight that the latest policy replaces the current per session billing structure and ensuring a much cheaper average cost for customers to enhance financial inclusion,” NEYLC said in a statement, Wednesday,by Nwada Ike Chiamaka,Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition Secretariat.

It added:”We are also excited that this latest approach is transparent and will ensure the amount remains the same, regardless of the number of sessions per transaction.”

The coalition said,”We are of the view that the decision is not a one-man show as it was arrived at as part of the agreements after banks and telecommunication operators met on to discuss the ₦42bn debt owed mobile operators by banks.”

“We therefore, admonish all stakeholders in the banking sector to embrace this laudable decision and work towards its successful implementation,”it advised.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General