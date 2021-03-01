Home | News | General | Peace Mass Driver wins FRSC best driver award

Kindly Share This Story:

Linus Okede, a driver with Peace MassTransit Ltd., has been named the best driver of the year 2020 by the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ngor-Okpala, in Imo State.

An award is a yearly event organised by the Ngor-Okpala Unit of the corps to appreciate transport workers, particularly drivers who have proven to be exceptional in their line of duty.

Assistant Corp Commander, in charge of the unit, A . I. Fagbemide, Commander, who presented the award, hailed the management of Peace Mass for their consistency in training and retraining their drivers.

He said Okede was selected for the award because of his professional driving and strict compliance with traffic rules in the year under review.

He urged other transport companies to borrow a leaf from Peace Mass by constantly training and retraining their drivers to avoid or st least minimize unnecessary mishaps on the road.

Awardee, Okede, thanked the FRSC for the recognition and promised to continue to discharge his duty as a driver in a professional manner.

He dedicated the award to the staff and management of Peace Mass, whom he praised for providing enabling environment for drivers with the ambition to excel.

A visibly excited Okede particularly thanked Chairman, Dr Maduka Onyishi, for giving him the platform to earn a decent living.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General