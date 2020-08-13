Home | News | General | We’ll pay outstanding debts owed contractors that have delivered soon, Ashafa assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, has assured every contractor of commitment to pay off every outstanding debt owed to those who have completed their projects and have met with all agreed Key Performance Indices by Friday, 19 March 2021.

The Managing Director, MD, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, gave the clarification on Tuesday, in a statement released through his media office.

The statement read in part:, “Having just concluded a fruitful meeting with representatives of contractors being owed by the Federal Housing Authority, the management of the FHA, in the spirit of transparency, wishes to assure the Nigerian people of its commitment to fairness and due diligence.

“Since assumption of office, the new management, under the leadership of Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has made it a priority to adhere strictly to the ethics of public accountability in the payment of every contractor that has delivered on the agreed milestones, as it relates to the housing projects currently under construction.

“The delay in payments that resulted in the recent demonstration by contractors working on some of the Authority’s projects was largely due to the extent of painstaking verification that had to be carried out via rigorous auditing, on-site verification and physical inspection, quality control and compliance with global standards – all in a bid to ensure that the Nigerian people – prospective home owners – get value for their money.

“We have, therefore, assured every contractor, many of whom the FHA has enjoyed a long and healthy relationship with, of the management’s commitment to pay off every outstanding debt owed to those who have completed their projects and have met with all agreed Key Performance Indices by Friday, 19 March 2021.”

