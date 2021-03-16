Home | News | General | Aguero ‘leaves the pitch complaining about a lack of passes from team-mates’

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero reportedly left the pitch unhappy with the lack of times he was passed to by his team-mates during the final stages of their win against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League..

The Argentine club legend replaced Bernardo Silva in the 75th minute, with Pep Guardiola’s side coasting through to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 lead on aggregate.

But Aguero did not register a shot on goal in 15 minutes on the pitch and ESPN report that the 32-year-old expressed his dissatisfaction to a coach following the full-time whistle, saying: ‘No me pasan la pelota’ which translates to ‘They don’t pass me the ball.’

The report details that Riyad Mahrez in particular opted to shoot when presented with chances in and around the box in the closing stages.

The Algerian, who has been in prolific form, could not find the back of the net though, with his shots either off-target or saved by Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer.

Aguero has in the past week been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona this summer, with his contract at City expiring at the end of the season.

The Argentine forward is known to be a close friend of Lionel Messi’s, and reports state that new president Joan Laporta is trying to bring Aguero to the Camp Nou in order to persuade Messi to stay.

Aguero, who has been at City since moving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has endured a difficult season with form and fitness, sidelined by problems with his hamstring, knee and with contracting coronavirus.

He has scored just three goals in 14 appearances in all competitions and is only just building back to full fitness.

Guardiola opted not to start with a natural No 9 on Tuesday night, with Gabriel Jesus an unused substitute.

The City boss has often utilised Ferran Torres in a ‘false nine’ position this season, as his side look to challenge on all four fronts.

Aguero’s next opportunity to play comes on Saturday, as City face Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

