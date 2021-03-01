Home | News | General | Reactions As “How Many People Have You Slept” Trends
Reactions As “How Many People Have You Slept” Trends



Popular social media, Twitter Nigeria is well known for different trends which also comes with ridiculous trends..

altalt

Recent a trend “How Many People Have You Slept” have gone viral on the platform as many people revealed the number of people they have slept with.

Funny enough others disclosed they ve lost count. Some other people were however shocked when they saw people they didn’t expect to have experience such disclosed theirs.

How many people have you slept with?

Me: I have been sleepless pic.twitter.com/BDdhRPIHhG

— Lyrics Damager et Song Spoiler???? (@DanielsOsinachi) March 17, 2021

This is legendary!

How Many People Have You Slept With ?

Me: na people dey sleep with me, so ask dem.. Think about it ???? pic.twitter.com/18lVNtld7h

— ✨✨TheTaiwo69 (@Thetaiwo69) March 17, 2021

Whenever I say I’m a virgin, people don’t believe me

Oyin Lagos state The CBN Yagi Komodo How Many People Have You Slept EFCC Amen Niger Republic pic.twitter.com/WFka8BEzDv

— Oyin (@no_oyin) March 17, 2021

Don't lie, how many people have you slept with?

— 1 Million followers for no reason♛ (@Heyjerey) March 17, 2021

*Write an essay* on HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE YOU SLEPT WITH –

My Keyboard: pic.twitter.com/eLTYNq4kwT

— Okèlvin (@Eziafa_) March 17, 2021

Date me if you want peace of mind

How many people have you slept Cardi Shank Teni #Rema USSD Candace pic.twitter.com/1WcWAh7MPj

— Oyin (@no_oyin) March 17, 2021

I'm a Virgin at 26
how many people have you slept ?

Hit the Follow button, Let's be friends❤ pic.twitter.com/IwhiMZKd3B

— KWAFFY ❁ (@OnlyKwaffy_) March 17, 2021

Interviewer: How many people have you slept with?

Her: I’m a virg!n

In reality: pic.twitter.com/2yt2jJmay6

— OMO NAIJA ???? (@Cele__Audu) March 17, 2021

Asking your partner "How Many People Have You Slept" isn't necessary. I don't think any sane person will ask such questions except he/she prepared to open the flood of lies into the relationship

90% of girls have had more than 10 sexual partners & you don't expect them to say it

— ???????????????????????????????? (@Mohnice_) March 17, 2021

How Many People Have You Slept With ?

Me: na people dey sleep with me, so ask dem pic.twitter.com/CgUsUeRKew

— Lincoln (@ikorodu_mafia) March 17, 2021

Me Coming Online to see "How Many People Have You Slept" Trending in Nigeria ???????? this morning.

Most you expose us ???????????? pic.twitter.com/J7uMSZTL6m

— Omo Kogi (Yagba) (@Oladapomikky) March 17, 2021
