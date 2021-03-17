Home | News | General | JUST IN: The Muslim Man That Was Buried Yesterday, See What He Did For His Wife’s Sake That Made Him A Hero (Details below)

Life is full of people of different mindset, character and attitude. Every blessed day, we do hear or read about unimaginable stories. It’s no longer a news that the heart of men is desperately wicked and we are living in a wicked generation. The kind of atrocities some people carryout would make you weep profusely and make your heart bleed. Some people are just so cruel to the extent you would be force to think they got no heart.

A sad story just got to Packettracer’s ear, after reading this you would believe me when I say we are living in a wicked generation. According to a tweet shared by Yusuf Anka, the remains of a newly wedded young man was laid to rest at Gwashi. The young man who like every other husband was hoping to have a marital bliss but got his life cut short by some evil doers.

The young man knowing fully well that he was about to walk in the shadow of death, took a bold step and did something heroic for his wife’s sake. The bandits attempted to molest his wife on her first day in her matrimonial home, and the young man took the risk to protect his beloved wife and this led to his death. People are so heartless, the kind of evil that is happening in this world is just so unbelievable.

I just can’t imagine the kind of pain she is going through right now, her marital bliss was cut short by bandits, this is so sad. I pray God grant her solace and temper justice with mercy on the deceased. Amen

