"If you marry Chioma this year, you will win a Grammy" – Uche Maduagwu to Davido (Video)



Controversial LGBT activist and Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has told Davido that if he wants to win the Grammy Award, he should marry Chioma..

altalt

He has taken to his social media account on Instagram to congratulate Davido and Burnaboy for their Grammy wins.

According to him, there’s a 100% possibility of winning a Grammy Award. And that is if he only can stay focused and get married to his fiancee, Chioma.
The Nigerian actor had backed it up with a prophecy from God.

In his words;

“Congratulation to Burnaboy and Wizkid. OBO listen to this prophecy, you are very talented and God is saying if you marry Chioma this year, you go win Grammy award because you are talented. Congratulations to you!!”.

