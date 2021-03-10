Good samaritan pays off Bobrisky’s debt as the male barbie calls to apologize
A make-up artist who took to Instagram to drag Bobrisky over an unpaid debt finally confirms that Bobrisky’s debt has been paid off by a good Samaritan. And the male barbie has also rendered her apologies..
The make-up artist, @harrison_aesthetics earlier on had called out crossdresser Bobrisky over unpaid nails and lashes bills worth 70k.
She was vexed that Bobrisky used her granny as an excuse not to offset her bills since July 1st.
While she took to her Instagram page, she further alleged that another makeup artist, @omobolanails was a witness and was also owed by Bobrisky.
