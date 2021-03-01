Home | News | General | “Givers never lack” – Bobrisky says as he flaunts N50M credit alert
Guardiola names most intelligent, wisest player he has seen

“Givers never lack” – Bobrisky says as he flaunts N50M credit alert



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky shows off a credit alert of N50M as he hints at getting multiple in return after giving out..

altalt

Barely 24 hours bragging of getting millions of naira from God-knows-who, the male barbie is happy to receive more yet another sum of money.

Taking to his Instagram to share the news, Bobrisky wrote;

“Yesterday was 25million; Today is 50million. Let your success continue making d noise for you. Givers never lack. Just continue helping souls you will be wondering where d money is coming from.”

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 238