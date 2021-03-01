“Givers never lack” – Bobrisky says as he flaunts N50M credit alert
Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky shows off a credit alert of N50M as he hints at getting multiple in return after giving out..
Barely 24 hours bragging of getting millions of naira from God-knows-who, the male barbie is happy to receive more yet another sum of money.
Taking to his Instagram to share the news, Bobrisky wrote;
“Yesterday was 25million; Today is 50million. Let your success continue making d noise for you. Givers never lack. Just continue helping souls you will be wondering where d money is coming from.”
