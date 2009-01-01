Home | News | General | PDP will set up implementation report, says Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, said the party would set up an implementation of the report by the Bala Mohammed-led 2019 Election Review Committee.

Secondus said this while receiving the report of the committee at Wadata House, in Abuja.

He said the PDP will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it works within the confines of the law that it returns to power in 2023.

According to him, the PDP was left with no option than to mobilize Nigerians from all works of life to save the country from degenerating further than it is.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin urged party members to set aside personal differences to put party interest above personal interests.

He noted that the party stood a greater chance of returning to power when its members are united.

