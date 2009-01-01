Home | News | General | PDP will set up implementation report, says Secondus
COVID-19: Gombe Gov, Yahaya, Deputy receive vaccine
Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ojerinde arrested over N900m fraud

PDP will set up implementation report, says Secondus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, said the party would set up an implementation of the repor...


National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, said the party would set up an implementation of the report by the Bala Mohammed-led 2019 Election Review Committee.

Secondus said this while receiving the report of the committee at Wadata House, in Abuja.

He said the PDP will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it works within the confines of the law that it returns to power in 2023.

According to him, the PDP was left with no option than to mobilize Nigerians from all works of life to save the country from degenerating further than it is.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin urged party members to set aside personal differences to put party interest above personal interests.

He noted that the party stood a greater chance of returning to power when its members are united.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204