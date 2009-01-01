Home | News | General | Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ojerinde arrested over N900m fraud
Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ojerinde arrested over N900m fraud



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

 

According to the commission, Ojerinde was arrested on 15 March in Abuja, for allegedly committing multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

 

He has been detained by the Commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

 

The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies that cannot be traced.

 

He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

 

According to ICPC, there is no evidence to show that the items, which are examination materials, were supplied as the contractors could not be found.

 

Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions.


Professor Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation, ICPC said.


