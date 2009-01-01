Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ojerinde arrested over N900m fraud
Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former registrar of the Joint
Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been arrested by the Independent
Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.
According to the commission, Ojerinde was arrested on 15
March in Abuja, for allegedly committing multiple frauds while heading JAMB and
the National Examination Council (NECO).
He has been detained by the Commission for questioning over
allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax
evasion and making false statements to public officials.
The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the
Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies that
cannot be traced.
He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of
pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept
Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and
2014 while heading JAMB.
According to ICPC, there is no evidence to show that the
items, which are examination materials, were supplied as the contractors could
not be found.
Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures
Limited, Holywalk Limited and other companies for various sums without any
trace of executions.
Professor Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and
will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation, ICPC said.
